Listen Live

Toronto Police provide update in Bruce McArthur case

Remains of Majeed Kayhan identified after an excavation of a property connected to McArthur

By News

The remains of Majeed Kayhan identified by Toronto police after an excavation of a property connected to alleged serial killer Bruce McArthur. Investigators returned to the home earlier this month after cadaver dogs indicated several points of interest. McArthur has already been charged with first-degree murder in connection with Kayhan’s death, despite police not having previously found any of his remains. McArthur is facing eight total first degree murder charges.

Related posts

Barrie man arrested in spot check

Suspects sought in Bradford robbery

Simcoe County Sports Update