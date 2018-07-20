Toronto Police provide update in Bruce McArthur case
Remains of Majeed Kayhan identified after an excavation of a property connected to McArthur
The remains of Majeed Kayhan identified by Toronto police after an excavation of a property connected to alleged serial killer Bruce McArthur. Investigators returned to the home earlier this month after cadaver dogs indicated several points of interest. McArthur has already been charged with first-degree murder in connection with Kayhan’s death, despite police not having previously found any of his remains. McArthur is facing eight total first degree murder charges.