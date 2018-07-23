Suspect Identified in Danforth Shooting Rampage

UPDATE: The SIU has identified the suspect as 29-year-old Faisal Hussain of Toronto.

The scene was horrific and if it were not for the fast actions of citizens and emergency response crews it would have been worse. That was the message delivered to media Monday from Toronto Police Chief Mark Saunders who announced the deceased victims were an 18 year-old female from Toronto and a 10 year-old girl from the GTA.

Saunders says the person responsible for the Danforth shooting has also died and the Special Investigations Unit is handling that aspect of the investigation. Ontario’s police watchdog has only said that he is a 29-year-old male.

Chief Saunders confirms 16 people were struck by a bullet and/or projectile and 13 people were sent to hospital. Lead investigator Detective Sergeant Terry Browne says a number of citizens provided assistance to the wounded and a number of victims have “life changing injuries.”

Browne cautions about reading into online speculation about who the suspect may have belonged to. He says they are in the midst of getting a search warrant to search the residence of the shooter.

The SIU say the suspected gunman fled on foot after gunfire with police Sunday night. He was found on Danforth Ave deceased after sustaining a gunshot wound. The shooting took place at around 10 p.m. Sunday on Danforth Avenue.