Toronto Zoo Expected To Reopen Following Ratification Meeting

A Vote Is Set To Take Place Today

By Kool Headlines

Today managers from the Toronto Zoo are expected to meet. If all goes well and the proposed contract regarding the zoo’s employees is ratified, the zoo can open as soon as Thursday. Managers will vote today on a proposed collective agreement regarding the employees’ strike.

The Toronto Zoo’s employees went on strike on May 11 and the zoo has been closed to the public ever since. Over 400 employees participated in the strike, including zookeepers, trades people, horticulturalists, administrative and public relations staff, and concession and ride operators. The employees will be represented today by CUPE 1600 of the Canadian Union of Public Employees.

“The ratification process is currently underway,” said Jennifer Tracey, spokesperson for the Toronto Zoo. “The meeting was called specifically for the purpose of ratification. And should they ratify the agreement, we are working towards having the Toronto Zoo opened on Thursday.”

