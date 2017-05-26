Toronto Zoo Welcomes Exotic Kittens

In the midst of their two week long strike, the Toronto Zoo announced the births of three snow leopards, two clouded leopards, and five cheetahs.

It’s not the best time for a baby boom of kittens though, as the zoo is without 362 employees, some of which being zookeepers. Thankfully, in a recent press release, the Toronto Zoo assured us everything will be fine.

“The Toronto Zoo exempt staff is committed to providing care to the animals during the strike by CUPE Local 1600 members. Staff are working under the supervisor of Wildlife Care experts, veterinarians, and curators and we want to assure everyone that these animals continue to receive great care during this difficult time.”

Hopefully the strike will be over soon so we can see these cuties in person.