Tourism Grant to Benefit Midland And Other Port Cities

$250,000 To Enhance Cruise Ship Industry

By News

Midland’s cruise ship industry is among those that just got a big boost. The Ontario Ministry of Tourism, Culture, and Sport handed out a $250,000 grant to the Cruise Ship Industry Group, affecting Midland and several other Great Lakes-based municipalities. The funds will be used to enhance the industry throughout the province, meaning for more tourism dollars at the very least. An analysis of Canada’s books shows that last year alone, the cruise ship tourism industry poured 3.2 billion dollars into the national economy.

