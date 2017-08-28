Town of Huntsville Conducting Impact Survey Related To Recent Rain

The Town of Huntsville is trying to get a handle on the damage done by last Tuesday’s 100-millimetres of rain as it prepares to apply for disaster relief funds from the province. Hundreds of thousands of dollars in damage was done, much of it to roads in around the town. Residents, small businesses, farms and not-for-profit organizations.are asked to fill out a survey on the town’s website to help gauge the impact of the damage. You can access the survey by clicking here.