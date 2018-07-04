Toy Story Land is Now Open at Walt Disney World
To infinity and beyond...
The all new Walt Disney World, Orlando attraction opened this past Saturday, June 30th.
All the characters from Andy’s room are larger than life and the voice of Buzz Lightyear, Tim Allen hosted a tour…
It’s 11 acres of giant toy fun…
All the little details are Toy Story inspired, even snacks!
Toy Story 4 is set for a 2019 release!