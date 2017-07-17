WATCH: Toy Story looks great in this new video game

A new Toy Story tale is coming to video game consoles near you.

Disney announced that the upcoming Kingdom Hearts 3 will contain a Toy Story world at their D23 expo over the weekend. The new trailer for the game shows Woody, Buzz, Rex, the Green Army Men as well as the protagonists from the game Goofy, Donald Duck and Sora fighting “The Heartless”. The game releases next year.

Note: This video is voiced in Japanese with English subtitles. The final game will be available in English.

The Kingdom Hearts game series has always contained tons of playable Disney universes and the third iteration is no different. KH3 will contain worlds based on Tangled, Big Hero 6 and Olympus to name a few.

Image courtesy of Square Enix and Disney.