Toys R Us Is Looking For Their Next Chief Toy Officer!

I want to be A Toys R Us Kid!

By Kool Parents

You could be the next Chief Play Officer if you are between the ages of 10 -12 years old and love to play than this gig is for you!

Hey parents, if your kid would like to audition, please help them make a (max) 2-minute video showing Toys R Us they have what it takes!

 

Here’s the link!

Tips for the video!

Be creative, show off their personality and have fun!
Have the kids share their favourite toy, game or gadget
If your kid speaks more than English, this is a bonus

 

Emile Burbidge- Chief Play Officer!

