Listen Live

Tractor Driver Accused of 15 Crimes

Wasaga Beach Man Charged In Connection to Over A Dozen Crimes

By News

Police say they were able to close the book on over a dozen cases, after pulling a tractor over. Around 10:30 Friday night, officers stopped a tractor they believed was stolen, along Concession 6 in Clearview. After what the OPP calls extensive investigation, the 38-year-old Wasaga Beach man was charged in connection to 15 crimes from as far back as September. Charges include seven Break and Enter offenses, Vehicle Theft, and Mischief.

Related posts

Same Suspect Wanted in Connection to Sexual Assaults In Collingwood, Toronto

Now Where Did I Put That $100,000..?

Most Suspicious Part About This Crime Was Buying An AC Unit in Winter

UPDATE: Second Arrest Made In Downtown Fentanyl Overdoses

Local Fire Officials Stress Importance Of Working Smoke Alarms

Work To Begin On Cardiac Care Unit At RVH

UPDATE: Cause of Death Revealed Following Double Homicide in South End Barrie

RVH Balances Budget Despite Financial Shortfall

Georgian College #1 For International Students