Traffic Trouble: Essa Road To Be Closed From Anne To Gowan

Give you a heads up on some road work that may hinder your travels in Barrie for six weeks starting Monday. As work on Essa Road between Gowan and Burton wraps up crews will move a little further along Essa closing down the stretch between Anne and Gowan, as well as Innisfil Street from Essa to Caroline. The intersections at Essa Road and Anne Street as well as Essa Road and Gowan Street will be open to traffic. Detour routes will be posted on the roadways surrounding the site to direct motorists appropriately. Access to local businesses will be maintained during the closure.

Barrie Transit Detours