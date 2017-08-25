Traffic Trouble: Essa Road To Be Closed From Anne To Gowan
Six weeks of work
Give you a heads up on some road work that may hinder your travels in Barrie for six weeks starting Monday. As work on Essa Road between Gowan and Burton wraps up crews will move a little further along Essa closing down the stretch between Anne and Gowan, as well as Innisfil Street from Essa to Caroline. The intersections at Essa Road and Anne Street as well as Essa Road and Gowan Street will be open to traffic. Detour routes will be posted on the roadways surrounding the site to direct motorists appropriately. Access to local businesses will be maintained during the closure.
Barrie Transit Detours
- Route 1A/1B will detour both ways along Essa Road-Anne Street-Tiffin Street-Bradford Street. Route 1A/1B will service Allandale Waterfront GO Station from Tiffin and Bradford Street.
- Route 3A/3B will detour both ways along Bayview Drive- Gowan Street-Esaa Road-Tiffin Street-Innisfill Street. Route 3A/3B will service any existing bus stops that it can safely pull up to along the detour route.
- Routes 4A/4B will detour both ways along Burton Avenue-William Street-Gowan Street-Essa Road. Route 4A/4B will continue to service Allandale Waterfront GO Station from Platform 4.
- Route 8 (8A-SB & 8B-NB) will detour both ways along Yonge Street–Minets Point Road-Lakeshore Drive-Bradford Street. Route 8 will continue to service the platforms at Allandale Waterfront GO Station.