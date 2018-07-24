Tragedy Averted By Quick Thinking Boater

A close call Saturday at Whites Falls in Georgian Bay Township.

A young child ran into some difficulty near the shoreline and the man who went to her aid slipped and went underwater failing to surface.

Approximately 500 Canadians die in preventable water-related incidents annually

A boater who had been watching made his way to the pair. he threw a rope to the girl and dove in after the man who was pulled from the water unconscious.

Others on shore commenced CPR and the man was breathing on his own again when paramedics arrived.

All will be recommended for commendations for their actions.

In most drownings, the victim never intended to go in the water and was often close to safety

The LiveSaving Society offers these tips when around water:

Always directly supervise children around the water – if you’re not within arms’ reach, you’ve gone too far

Be Boat Smart and Boat Sober. Alcohol consumption is a factor in almost 40% of boating-related fatalities

Learn to Swim to Survive

Choose it. Use it. Always wear a Lifejacket or PFD

Even good swimmers need lifejackets

Lifejackets don’t replace supervision by an adult

Click here for more water safety information