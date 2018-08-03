Tragic Incidences In The Water Around the Region

A fourteen-year-old girl was found unresponsive in a Clearview Township swimming pool Thursday. She was rushed to local hospital, from which she was airlifted to Toronto in critical condition. Police do not suspect any foul play.

Meanwhile, an elderly man was pronounced dead at hospital, after being retrieved from Black Lake in Dysart et al. Haliburton OPP say the 72-year-old was fishing with a 16-year-old in a boat, when the man fell from it. Emergency personnel took him from the lake to local hospital, where he was pronounced deceased. Officials say he was not wearing a life jacket.