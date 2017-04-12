Listen Live

Tree Cutting Accident In Grey County Puts Man Is Hospital

OPP Reminding Everyone Of Tree Cutting Safety

By News

Grey county OPP are reminding everyone to put safety first when it comes to tree care and removal. They were called to the scene of an accident today around 1:45, where a 76 year old suffered serious injuries while cutting trees by himself using a chainsaw. They say he was injured as result of a tree felling mishap. Hes been taken to hospital in critical condition. Officers say its important to remember to be fully outfitted in safety equipment when cutting trees, including gloves, safety glasses, hard hats, hearing protection. They also say to determine the tree’s felling direction. Address forward lean, back lean, and/or side lean issues.

