TRENDING: Christmas Tree’s in a Basket

Thanks Pinterest...

By Darryl on the Drive

On November the 12th I gave my wife the, “are you serious?” face when she asked me to set up our Christmas Tree.

After several minutes of complaining, I did as she asked. Then she surprised me by saying, “pick up the tree and drop it in my basket.”

ME: “Wait, what about our red and white tree skirt with Santa’s belt buckle on it?”

HER: “That’s not happening this year.”

As always, she was right and thanks to Pinterest this season’s newest trend is a hit.

Believe it or not the tree stand actually fits inside this giant basket…

The traditional tree skirt is out and these unique ideas are in.

Like a rustic galvanized metal tree collar…

Turn your tree into the little drummer boy with this style…

