TRENDING: Christmas Tree’s in a Basket
Thanks Pinterest...
On November the 12th I gave my wife the, “are you serious?” face when she asked me to set up our Christmas Tree.
After several minutes of complaining, I did as she asked. Then she surprised me by saying, “pick up the tree and drop it in my basket.”
ME: “Wait, what about our red and white tree skirt with Santa’s belt buckle on it?”
HER: “That’s not happening this year.”
As always, she was right and thanks to Pinterest this season’s newest trend is a hit.
Believe it or not the tree stand actually fits inside this giant basket…
The traditional tree skirt is out and these unique ideas are in.
Like a rustic galvanized metal tree collar…
Turn your tree into the little drummer boy with this style…