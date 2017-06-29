TRENDING: Real #CanadianProblems

Not to be confused with major/important problems, these are just everyday issues a Canadian may typically encounter…

A stranger accidentally stepped on my foot, and I said sorry. #canadianproblems — Mik3 (@mikenewsom) June 29, 2017

My maple syrup dispenser fell over in the fridge, and now I have maple syrup everywhere 🙁 #canadianproblems — K1/GummiBear (@halon1301) June 11, 2017

A Canadian Standoff is when two Canadians get caught in an endless “After you” – “No, after you” loop while politely holding open a door. — Reverend Matty (@reverendmatty) April 26, 2017

when your school goes on lockdown because there's a moose outside #CanadianProblems — syd misses andrew (@torontoftmendes) June 29, 2017

#CanadianProblems when all season tires are just summer tires. — humblebee (@brendanwebb420) June 29, 2017