TRENDING: Real #CanadianProblems
Every Canadian can relate...
Not to be confused with major/important problems, these are just everyday issues a Canadian may typically encounter…
“Is that snow or pollen?” #CanadianProblems
— katelyn (@krixtenstevart) June 27, 2017
A stranger accidentally stepped on my foot, and I said sorry. #canadianproblems
— Mik3 (@mikenewsom) June 29, 2017
My maple syrup dispenser fell over in the fridge, and now I have maple syrup everywhere 🙁 #canadianproblems
— K1/GummiBear (@halon1301) June 11, 2017
These geese made me late for work. #canadianproblems pic.twitter.com/UhhQJVVDeX
— swan (@swanyte) June 8, 2017
A Canadian Standoff is when two Canadians get caught in an endless “After you” – “No, after you” loop while politely holding open a door.
— Reverend Matty (@reverendmatty) April 26, 2017
when your school goes on lockdown because there's a moose outside #CanadianProblems
— syd misses andrew (@torontoftmendes) June 29, 2017
#CanadianProblems when all season tires are just summer tires.
— humblebee (@brendanwebb420) June 29, 2017
I just remembered I accidentally threw out my tims cup today. Now I'll never know.. 😭😭 #canadianproblems #RollUpTheRim
— s (@sweeetamour) June 29, 2017
When Tim Hortons is life… 😂😭 #canadianproblems pic.twitter.com/3P1DmwAKdw
— thatHIPPYmom 🖤 (@_princessskush) June 23, 2017