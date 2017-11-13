TRENDING: Taylor Swift Announces 2018 North American Tour

Taylor Swift has been everywhere, she just released her new CD, “Reputation” on Friday which was featured during KoolFM’s Winning Weekend!

Then she was the musical guest on Saturday Night Live where she performed, “Ready for It?” and “Call It What You Want” on TV for the first time.

Today the first 27 dates of her 2018 ‘Reputation’ tour were revealed:

(On-sale dates for tickets has not yet been released)

May 8 – Glendale, AZ @ University of Phoenix Stadium

May 12 – Santa Clara, CA @ Levi’s Stadium

May 19 – Pasadena, CA @ Rose Bowl

May 22 – Seattle, WA @ CenturyLink Field

May 25 – Denver, CO @ Sports Authority Field At Mile High

June 2 – Chicago, IL @ Soldier Field

June 30 – Louisville, KY @ Papa John’s Cardinal Stadium

July 7 – Columbus, OH @ Ohio Stadium

July 10 – Washington, DC @ FedEx Field

July 14 – Philadelphia, PA @ Lincoln Financial Field

July 17 – Cleveland, OH @ First Energy Stadium

July 21 – East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium

July 28 – Foxborough, MA @ Gillette Stadium

August 4 – Toronto, ON @ Rogers Centre

August 7 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Heinz Field

August 11 – Atlanta, GA @ Mercedes-Benz Stadium

August 14 – Tampa, FL @ Raymond James Stadium

August 18 – Miami, FL @ Hard Rock Stadium

August 25 – Nashville, TN @ Nissan Stadium

August 28 – Detroit, MI @ Ford Field

September 01 – Minneapolis, MN @ U.S. Bank Stadium

September 08 – Kansas City, MO @ Arrowhead Stadium

September 15 – Indianapolis, IN @ Lucas Oil Stadium

September 18 – St. Louis, MO @ The Dome at America’s Center

September 22 – New Orleans, LA @ Mercedes-Benz Superdome

September 29 – Houston, TX @ NRG Stadium

October 6 – Arlington, TX @ AT&T Stadium