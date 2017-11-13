TRENDING: Taylor Swift Announces 2018 North American Tour
Yes, there is one HUGE stop in Toronto...
Taylor Swift has been everywhere, she just released her new CD, “Reputation” on Friday which was featured during KoolFM’s Winning Weekend!
Then she was the musical guest on Saturday Night Live where she performed, “Ready for It?” and “Call It What You Want” on TV for the first time.
Today the first 27 dates of her 2018 ‘Reputation’ tour were revealed:
(On-sale dates for tickets has not yet been released)
May 8 – Glendale, AZ @ University of Phoenix Stadium
May 12 – Santa Clara, CA @ Levi’s Stadium
May 19 – Pasadena, CA @ Rose Bowl
May 22 – Seattle, WA @ CenturyLink Field
May 25 – Denver, CO @ Sports Authority Field At Mile High
June 2 – Chicago, IL @ Soldier Field
June 30 – Louisville, KY @ Papa John’s Cardinal Stadium
July 7 – Columbus, OH @ Ohio Stadium
July 10 – Washington, DC @ FedEx Field
July 14 – Philadelphia, PA @ Lincoln Financial Field
July 17 – Cleveland, OH @ First Energy Stadium
July 21 – East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium
July 28 – Foxborough, MA @ Gillette Stadium
August 4 – Toronto, ON @ Rogers Centre
August 7 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Heinz Field
August 11 – Atlanta, GA @ Mercedes-Benz Stadium
August 14 – Tampa, FL @ Raymond James Stadium
August 18 – Miami, FL @ Hard Rock Stadium
August 25 – Nashville, TN @ Nissan Stadium
August 28 – Detroit, MI @ Ford Field
September 01 – Minneapolis, MN @ U.S. Bank Stadium
September 08 – Kansas City, MO @ Arrowhead Stadium
September 15 – Indianapolis, IN @ Lucas Oil Stadium
September 18 – St. Louis, MO @ The Dome at America’s Center
September 22 – New Orleans, LA @ Mercedes-Benz Superdome
September 29 – Houston, TX @ NRG Stadium
October 6 – Arlington, TX @ AT&T Stadium