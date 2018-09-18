Trio From Toronto Charged In Robbery In North Barrie
Fourth suspect remains at large
Barrie Police have laid charges against two teen girls and a 21-year-old man, all from Toronto, in an early morning robbery on Monday at College Heights Park off Bernick Drive. A fourth suspect remains at large.
Two victims called police around 4 am from Duckworth Plaza. They gave police a description of a getaway vehicle. They found it a short time later crashed in St Vincent Park.
The outstanding suspect is described as:
- Male, black (18 to 20 yrs.)
- Thin build, 6’
- Dark hair – dreadlocks
- Dark goatee
- Wearing beige pants, white long sleeved shirt, and has a sling on his right arm
There were reports he may have taken a GO Train or bus to Toronto resulting in a search at Union Station.
Charges against the accused include:
- Robbery
- Possession of Property Obtained by Crime – Over $5,000
- Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Under $5,000
- Attempt Fraud Under $5,000
- Possession of a Controlled Substance – Cannabis
- Dangerous Operation of a motor vehicle
Police have not said what was taken in the robbery.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Barrie Police Investigative Services at 705-725-7025, ext. 2129 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477)