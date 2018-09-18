Trio From Toronto Charged In Robbery In North Barrie

Barrie Police have laid charges against two teen girls and a 21-year-old man, all from Toronto, in an early morning robbery on Monday at College Heights Park off Bernick Drive. A fourth suspect remains at large.

Two victims called police around 4 am from Duckworth Plaza. They gave police a description of a getaway vehicle. They found it a short time later crashed in St Vincent Park.

The outstanding suspect is described as:

Male, black (18 to 20 yrs.)

Thin build, 6’

Dark hair – dreadlocks

Dark goatee

Wearing beige pants, white long sleeved shirt, and has a sling on his right arm

There were reports he may have taken a GO Train or bus to Toronto resulting in a search at Union Station.

Charges against the accused include:

Robbery

Possession of Property Obtained by Crime – Over $5,000

Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Under $5,000

Attempt Fraud Under $5,000

Possession of a Controlled Substance – Cannabis

Dangerous Operation of a motor vehicle

Police have not said what was taken in the robbery.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Barrie Police Investigative Services at 705-725-7025, ext. 2129 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477)