Trio Sought In Theft Of Dog Collars

Barrie Police are looking for help identifying three suspects in the theft of electric dog training collars from Cabella’s at Park Place. Surveillance video shows a woman appearing to hide several of the collars under her shirt, with some help from two male accomplices. The three were seen leaving the area on foot. The suspects are described as:

Suspect 1

Male, white

Medium build, 6″0′

Wearing an orange baseball cap, grey t-shirt, blue jeans and white shoes.

Suspect 2

Female, South or Middle East/West Asian

Thin build, 5”8’

Brown hair pulled back into a ponytail

Wearing a black t-shirt and pants and a light coloured scarf draped over top.



Suspect 3

Male, white

Heavy build, 5″11′

Wearing a dark blue baseball hat, blue t-shirt, dark shorts and running shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to Constable Edgar of the Barrie Police Service at 705-725-7025, ext.2591, dedgar@barriepolice.ca , or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).