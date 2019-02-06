Listen Live

Truce Called Between Ryan Reynolds & Hugh Jackman

But Who Will Break The Truce First....

Famous last words maybe?

These two shook hands and bro-hugged on a social media truce. Something that’s been going on for months.. if not years of Ryan constantly trolling Hugh with Wolverine jabs and Deadpool jokes.

Both gentlemen had promised to make for each other’s companies. And boy did they deliver.

 

