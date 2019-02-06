Truce Called Between Ryan Reynolds & Hugh Jackman
But Who Will Break The Truce First....
Famous last words maybe?
These two shook hands and bro-hugged on a social media truce. Something that’s been going on for months.. if not years of Ryan constantly trolling Hugh with Wolverine jabs and Deadpool jokes.
Official truce with @realhughjackman! As a gesture of goodwill, I’m gonna make a beautiful ad for his company, Laughing Man Coffee. Can’t wait! pic.twitter.com/M91iBBydO7
— Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) January 31, 2019
Both gentlemen had promised to make for each other’s companies. And boy did they deliver.
F for effort. pic.twitter.com/fomGU8ipX6
— Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) February 6, 2019