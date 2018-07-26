Truck Power Failure Leads To Several Crashes In Barrie

A young man and a truck’s owner are in hot water with the law, after a mechanical failure resulted in a multi-vehicle crash. The Barrie Police say a commercial truck was transporting water along Fairview Road around 3:00 Wednesday afternoon, when a mechanical issued caused a power failure in the vehicle. The truck began rolling backwards, uncontrolled, causing three collisions with other vehicles before coming to rest against another car right in an intersection. The driver of the truck, a 19-year-old from Utopia was charged with failing to perform an inspection and driving an unsafe vehicle. The truck’s owner, a 44-year-old man out of Utopia, is facing a few extra MTO-related charges.