Truck Safety Blitz Yields 17 Unsafe Vehicles For South Simone Police

Commercial Vehicle Blitz Targets Unsafe Trucks

News

A commercial vehicle blitz by South Simcoe Police shows just how man trucks on the highway could be driving under unsafe conditions. Officers conducted the operation in Bradford yesterday, targeting trucks and commercial vehicles, and they found some staggering numbers. Turns out 17 of the 35 trucks they inspected had to be taken off the road, for problems like improper brakes, steering problems and load security. Officers say commercial vehicle safety is an important part of road safety.

