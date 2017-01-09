Trump’s Reaction To Meryl Streep’s Golden Globes Acceptance Speech

The Golden Globes took place last night, but instead of everyone gushing about some of the night’s big winners like ‘LA LA Land’ & ‘Atlanta’, the internet is buzzing with thoughts about actress Meryl Streep’s acceptance speech when she was awarded the prestigious Cecil B. DeMille Award.

With only brief thank yous, the majority of her speech consisted of bad-mouthing President-Elect Donald Trump and his policies, although she never used his name, just referred to him as “he”. The award winning actress also went on to say, “Disrespect invites disrespect, violence incites violence. And when the powerful use their position to bully others we all lose.”

Before ending her speech, she did mention her close friend, the late Carrie Fisher, and that she always used to say to her, “Take your broken heart, make it art”.

And of course, Trump took to Twitter early this morning to share his opinion on the speech…

Meryl Streep, one of the most over-rated actresses in Hollywood, doesn’t know me but attacked last night at the Golden Globes. She is a….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 9, 2017

Hillary flunky who lost big. For the 100th time, I never “mocked” a disabled reporter (would never do that) but simply showed him……. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 9, 2017

“groveling” when he totally changed a 16 year old story that he had written in order to make me look bad. Just more very dishonest media! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 9, 2017

(Video Courtesy of Eugenia Gonzales/YouTube & Image Source: Getty Images)