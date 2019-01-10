Listen Live

TRY THE “BIRD BOX CHALLENGE” AT A RESTAURANT

You don't need to see while eating, do you?

The incredible popularity of Sandra Bullock’s Netflix phenomenon, Birdbox has resulted in a blindfold trend on social media called, #BirdBoxChallenge.

Following the story of the movie, people are attempting to do things while blindfolded.

I’m sure Netflix is loving all of the promotion but obviously they cannot endorse this silliness.

Meanwhile a restaurant in Atlanta, Guac y Margys, a margarita bar is offering customers a Birdbox Challenge of their own.

Jan. 24 from 7-8:30 p.m. they will offer tacos and margaritas with a twist, everyone has to stay blindfolded.

A ticket gets you 2 tacos + 1 dip + 1 margarita of OUR CHOICE. Guess your tacos and margaritas correctly and you get a free cookie for dessert. Or maybe it won’t be a cookie at all.

