TRY THIS: The Wedding Hashtag Test

Everything today can be identified with a hashtag, even couples.

The Hashtag Test calls for you to enter both your name, (first and last) and the name of your crush or significant other.

It will then give your relationship a ranking out of 100 followed by a catchy hashtag for you as a couple.

My wife and I scored a 56%, (I may not tell her it was that bad though.) Our hastag was #MableyAndMe, after the movie “Marley & Me” which I’m happy with that was a great movie.