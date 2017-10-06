Turkey Talk hot-line; giving expert advise for thanksgiving

A lady named Nicole Johnson is the co-director of the Butterball Turkey Talk-line…

She and over 50 operators are standing by, ready to answer your calls regarding your thanksgiving bird. Nicole says over the 10,000 plus calls regarding Thanksgiving have some into her call centre…

she’s had to un- recommend a few things; for example, Don’t swaddle your frozen bird in an electric blanket or toss it in the bathtub with your toddler twins…Nicole has even had calls with people unable to find the breast! (giggle)

Most asked questions include:

How long to thaw

How long to roast

To Stuff or Not to Stuff

What’s the secret to tender meat

To reach the Butterball Turkey Talk-Line, call 1-800-BUTTERBALL (1-800-288-8372) or text 1-844-877-3456.