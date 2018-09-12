Turns Out That Kim K Is NOT Headed Back To School

Yesterday a Story came out that Kim K was back at school studying Law…At least that’s what Kayne West Said..A rep for Kim clarified to editors that Kim is not actually in school, but is just deeply involved in prison reform – likening her work to being a student.

Kim, whose late father, Robert Kardashian Sr., was a top attorney who defended O.J. Simpson in his infamous murder trial in the ’90s, didn’t graduate from college, only attending for a short period.