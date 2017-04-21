Turns out that we won’t get 5 new songs from Prince today!

A U.S. federal judge has blocked a sound engineer from releasing a five-song EP of unpublished music by Prince after the late superstar’s estate objected — but one of the songs is still available online. George Ian Boxill worked with Prince on five tracks in 2006, and made at least one recording — called Deliverance — available Wednesday for online sales. Prince’s estate and Paisley Park Enterprises sued to block it. But independent label RMA says the song “Deliverance” was released before the judge’s ruling, so it doesn’t apply. The song was available online Thursday. The estate’s lawsuit says Boxill signed a confidentiality agreement that the recordings would remain Prince’s property. Prince sings and plays guitar and keyboard on the tracks.

Speaking of Prince…..

The best-selling artist of 2016 was Prince. Beating out the likes of Adele and Beyonce. Prince was the best-selling musician of the year (thanks in large part to a massive spike in sales after his untimely death) According to Nielsen Music (via Yahoo), The Purple One sold 7.7 million albums in the last year. Those sales were scattered across his massive discography with 2.3 million of that number coming from traditional album sales and another 5.4 million coming from digital song downloads and equivalent album units…

Cuba Gooding Sr., a popular soul singer in the 1970s and father of Academy Award winner Cuba Gooding Jr., died Thursday, according to multiple outlets. He was 72.

Gooding Sr. was found slumped over in his silver Jaguar, which was parked on a street in Woodland Hills, CA, according to TMZ. The fire department responded to the scene and attempted CPR, but could not resuscitate him.

If Amy Schumer asks to use your toilet, make sure you say yes.

The Snatched star was jogging around Chicago recently when she stopped into the local Six Corners Mattress Firm hoping for an emergency bathroom. Sagine Lazarre, the store employee, happily pointed her towards the restroom, not realizing the desperate jogger was Schumer. Grateful for the hospitality, Schumer walked up to Lazarre on her way out and asked which mattress was her favorite. She then bought the $2,000 mattress on the spot as a gesture of her appreciation.

Bill Murray is releasing an album of classical songs and literary readings called “New Worlds”…

Some of the tracks on the record include Stephen Foster’s Jeanie With the Light Brown Hair and songs from West Side Story. Murray reads passages from Walt Whitman and Ernest Hemingway, while Vogler plays music from Franz Schubert, Johann Sebastian Bach, and Astor Piazzolla. Murray plans to tour North American to promote the project after a launch at the Festival Napa Valley in California on July 20. He and Vogler will also perform at Carnegie Hall in New York in October.