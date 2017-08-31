Listen Live

Twitter has released its list of top songs of summer

Based on tweets, the songs of summer are...

By Dirt/Divas

Twitter took a look at the songs that were tweeted the most this summer (May. 26-Aug. 29) and well … based on the tweets, it looks as though Fifth Harmony’s ‘Down’ is the most tweeted-about song this summer.

With 5H in the No.1 spot, Camila Cabello follows behind at No.2.  Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee are No.3 with ‘Despacito’ remix.  David Guetta and the Biebs take the No.4 spot with ‘2U’ and in 5th place, it’s Niall Horan with ‘Slow Hands’.

