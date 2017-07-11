Chris Evans adopted an adorable pup named Dodger, whom he met on the set of his film Gifted.

The charitable act gave fans who were already swooning over Captain America yet another reason to love Evans. So, you can just imagine the kerfuffle when he tweeted an image of himself on July 8 cuddling his dog with the cryptic message, “Really missing this guy.”

Twitter is notorious for killing famous people and the latest victim of Twitter death is… Chris Evans’ dog.

Chris Evans tweeted a picture this weekend saying how much he missed his puppero.

After reading his tweet we can see how Twitter was quick to assume that the dog had passed away.

Chris soon realized that his message was misleading and clarified that his dog was actually alive and well.