Two Abandoned Barns Reportedly Go Up In Flame

Fire crews remained on scene well into the afternoon, after rushing out early morning to a pair of fires. The call came in around 5:00 Sunday morning, to an address on Line 11 not far from the 400 outside of Bradford. Two abandoned barns reportedly caught fire, and police are investigating. While Bradford Fire tackled the blazes, fire crews from Innisfil and New Tecumseth provided backup. There were no injuries reported as a result of either fire.