Two are dead in Paris knife attack

Two are dead in a knife attack in central Paris. A 29-year-old man is one of the deceased, four others were injured in a lively neighbourhood near Paris’ famed Opera Garnier. The Islamic State group claims the attacker, who was shot by police Saturday night, as one of its “soldiers.” The unidentified attacker targeted five people and then fled, according to Paris police and a witness. Counter terrorism authorities have taken charge of the investigation, and President Emmanuel Macron vowed that France would not bow to extremists despite being the target of multiple deadly attacks in recent years.