Two arrested and charged in Orangeville drug bust
The search warrant was executed Friday at a residence on Lawrence Avenue
An arrest and charges laid in a drug bust in Orangeville. A search warrant was executed Friday at a residence on Lawrence Avenue in Orangeville. Police seized a quantity of cocaine and oxycodone as well as various pieces of drug paraphernalia, prohibited weapons and a small quantity of cash. As a result, A 34 year old Orangeville woman was arrested and charged with Possession for Purpose of Trafficking of Cocaine. A 37 year old Orangeville man was arrested and charged with the following…
- Possession for Purpose of Trafficking Cocaine
- Possession of Opioid
- Adult Trafficking in Cocaine
- Possession of Property Obtained by Crime
- Possession of Prohibited Weapons
Both accused were released on a Promise to Appear in Orangeville Court on June 25th.