Two Arrested Twice By Same Officer

A five finger discount landed an Innisfil couple in double trouble. Barrie Police got the call to a Big Bay Point Road LCBO store around 3:30 Wednesday afternoon with reports a man and woman tried to swipe a large amount of booze. Officers tracked the pair to a nearby library where it’s said the two were carrying over $250 in stolen alcohol. A few hours later, the same officer was parked near the LCBO, completing paperwork on the theft, when he got a call about a man and woman fleeing a nearby grocery store… same suspects. A 27-year-old woman and 44-year-old man are up on a few Theft charges.