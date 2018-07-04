Listen Live

Two Barrie Bus Routes Undergoing Some Tweaking

Additional Stops Added To Routes 1 and 11

By News

A pair of bus routes servicing south end Barrie will soon make a few extra stops. The City has announced route 1 will, as of Sunday, loop up around Churchill Dr. from Park Place, instead of heading down to Mapleview. This means no more northbound service along Welham from Mapleview to Churchill. Route 11, instead of just going from a Lockhart Drive subdivision to Park Place and back, will soon make runs up to the Allandale Rec Centre too. All this comes into effect Sunday.

