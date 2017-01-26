Two Big TVs Lifted From One Tiny Home

A Tiny Township home is short two televisions, and the OPP are hoping you can help them figure out where they went. Sometime between Tuesday night and Wednesday morning, someone broke into a home on LeFaive Road in Tiny, and made off with two 60 inch Panasonic flat screen televisions. It’s hard to miss someone carrying two of those around late at night, so if you spotted something similar, give Southern Georgian Bay OPP a call at (705)526-3761.