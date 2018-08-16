Two Break-Ins, One Suspect

South Simcoe Police think the same guy is responsible for two break-and-enters this week – one near Church and King Streets in Cookstown where a woman found a man armed with a handgun in her home (he fled when she saw him); the other was near Highway 400 and 13th Line in Bradford where numerous items were stolen.

These incidents happened between 4 and 5 in the afternoon Monday.

The suspect is described as:

white with a thin beard

wearing a dark-coloured Under Armour hat, white t-shirt, black pants, black running shoes

driving a Dodge Ram Dually pick-up truck with orange lights on the roof, long, chrome running boards, chrome front grill and black rims

Anyone with information on these break-and-enters is asked to contact South Simcoe Police Service at 950-775-3311, 705-436-2141 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

In the meantime, South Simcoe Police offers these guidelines to help prevent thieves from breaking into your home or your vehicle, noting break-and-enters are often crimes of opportunity.