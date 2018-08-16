Two Break-Ins, One Suspect
Homes In Cookstown, Bradford Hit This Week
South Simcoe Police think the same guy is responsible for two break-and-enters this week – one near Church and King Streets in Cookstown where a woman found a man armed with a handgun in her home (he fled when she saw him); the other was near Highway 400 and 13th Line in Bradford where numerous items were stolen.
These incidents happened between 4 and 5 in the afternoon Monday.
The suspect is described as:
- white with a thin beard
- wearing a dark-coloured Under Armour hat, white t-shirt, black pants, black running shoes
- driving a Dodge Ram Dually pick-up truck with orange lights on the roof, long, chrome running boards, chrome front grill and black rims
Anyone with information on these break-and-enters is asked to contact South Simcoe Police Service at 950-775-3311, 705-436-2141 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).
In the meantime, South Simcoe Police offers these guidelines to help prevent thieves from breaking into your home or your vehicle, noting break-and-enters are often crimes of opportunity.
- Always lock your doors and windows as well as your vehicle doors and garage doors. Secure all basement and ground-level windows and patio doors
- Do not leave keys or garage door openers inside of your vehicle when it is parked in the driveway
- Do not announce your travel plans or absence from home on social media or your phone’s voicemail
- Do not discuss the contents of your home with others or leave boxes/packaging for expensive items on display in recycling bins
- When someone rings your doorbell or knocks on your door, make them aware that someone is home, even if you don’t feel comfortable answering the door. For example, call out to the person that you can’t answer the door right now. Be aware of suspicious people or vehicles in your neighbourhood and call police immediately if you’re concerned