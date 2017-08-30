Listen Live

Two Charged With Manslaughter Following Overdose Death in Innisfil

Young Innisfil Man Died in April, After Using Fentanyl-Laced Heroin

By News

Two men are facing Manslaughter charges after a young Innisfil man died of an overdose. South Simcoe Police arrested the two suspects, both from Innisfil, after it is said the pair supplied the victim with the Fentanyl-laced heroin that lead to the 23-year-old man’s death. South Simcoe Police say the 23- and 55-year-old suspects were arrested today, and will be held for a bail hearing. “The opioid crisis in our country has reached epidemic proportions”, said South Simcoe Police Service Deputy Chief Robin McElary-Downer. “Drug dealers must be held accountable for their actions if we’re going to make a difference. We hope this is the first step in making a change.”

