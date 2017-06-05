Two Charged With Missing The Bull’s Eye

Target practice missed its mark and now two men are facing charges. The OPP were called to an Adjala-Tosorontio buisness around 3:30 Saturday afternoon, with reports a bullet had struck a second floor outer wall. Officers arrived to find a round stuck near the front door. The business was open at the time, but no one was hurt. Two men were reportedly practicing their rifle aim in a backyard nearby, unaware their missed bullets were hitting a building nearby. A 28- and 31-year-old now face Reckless Discharge of a Firearm, and Careless Firearm Use charges, and had to give up all firearms, ammo, and licences to police.