Two Downtown Barrie Stabbings Could Be Connected

Two stabbings being investigated in downtown Barrie. Both happened around 7:00 Tuesday evening. The first involved four suspects who police say approached a victim, mugged him, and stabbed him in the back severely enough to send the 18-year-old to Toronto hospital. The second stabbing took place at Berczy Park, where a man was approached by three people. An altercation ensued, in which the victim suffered a minor stab wound to the head.

Suspects #1 is described as:

Male, white

5’9-11″ thin build

Wearing red shoes, black track pants with white stripe, blue hoodie and light coloured ball cap

Suspect #2 is described as:

Female, white

5’6″, 150-160 pounds

Brown hair

Wearing dark pants, white shoes, grey jacket and possibly carrying a blue backpack

Suspect #3 is described as:

Male, white

5’9″ thin build

Wearing blue track pants with white stripe, white shoes and blue jacket

Suspect #4 is described as:

Male. white

5’10”

Brown hair

Wearing white shoes, red pants and dark multi coloured large sized t-shirt

Given the close proximity and the similar suspect descriptions, police suggest the two incidences are connected. Contact the Barrie Police Service Criminal Investigative Division at 705-725-7025 ext. 2129 if you have any information.