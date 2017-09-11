Two Fires In Barrie Sunday

Barrie firefighters were called into action twice Sunday. First, to a house fire on Grove Street, in a home that divided into two residences. Barrie Fire’s Samantha Hoffmann says a smoke alarm in the basement had its battery in backwards…

Eighty-thousand dollars damage was done. No one was hurt, but families in the two units have been put up in temporary shelters. Cause yet to be determined.

A second fire broke out last evening on the 9th floor of a high rise at 90 Edgehill forcing the evacuation of the building for several hours. Noe one was home at the time. Two cats, a rabbit and a turtle were rescued. Cause yet to be determined.