Two In Hospital Following Monday Evening 400 Closure
All Lanes Were Closed for Nearly 90 Minutes
A crash on the 400 near Cookstown sent two people to hospital and shut down the entire highway. It happened around 7:30 Monday evening, police responded to reports of a two vehicle collision near highway 89. Two people were taken from the scene, one was airlifted down to Toronto shortly after. OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt says they suffered serious, non-life threatening injuries. The highway reopened around ninety minutes later.