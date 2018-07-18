Two Local Casinos Getting To Know the New Boss

OLG Slots at Georgian Downs and Casino Rama are under new management. Gateway Casinos and Entertainment officially being handed the keys to the gambling kingdoms today, by the OLG in a move announced last may.

Gateway is to oversee the day-to-day of each over the next 23 years and move forward on tentative plans to build a casino in either Wasaga Beach or Collingwood.

“I am very proud to invite our colleagues at Casino Rama Resort and OLG Slots at Georgian Downs to officially join the Gateway team today. We thank the OLG for their support and hard work throughout the transition process and we look forward to continuing our long-term partnership with them,” said Tony Santo, Gateway’s Chief Executive Officer.