Listen Live

Two Men Charged After Two B&E Attempts Made in Gravenhurst

Resident Chased Them Off Both Times

By News

Police say a would-be home invader made a second appearance with backup. The resident of a Bay St. apartment in Gravenhurst called the cops after he says he was forced to chase off suspects early Saturday morning. The first attempt came at 2:30 in the morning, a suspect tried to get in, but was confronted by the resident. A second attempt just before 5:00 in the morning, this time with an accomplice. The two reportedly fled the area, chased off by the resident and later tracked down by police. A 27- and 28-year-old, both from Gravenhurst, face charges including Break and Enter, Robbery, and Possession of a Dangerous Weapon.

Related posts

Medical Marijuana Facility One Step Closer to South End Barrie

The Rap Sheet

St. Pete’s Needs a New Football Coach

Student Learns A Lesson Enroute to Class

Woman Accused of Disrupting Muskoka Build

Drunk Driving Suspect Fell Out of His Ride

Another Mulroney Playing Politics

Two Planes Crash In Region At The Weekend

Two Fires In Barrie Sunday