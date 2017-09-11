Two Men Charged After Two B&E Attempts Made in Gravenhurst

Police say a would-be home invader made a second appearance with backup. The resident of a Bay St. apartment in Gravenhurst called the cops after he says he was forced to chase off suspects early Saturday morning. The first attempt came at 2:30 in the morning, a suspect tried to get in, but was confronted by the resident. A second attempt just before 5:00 in the morning, this time with an accomplice. The two reportedly fled the area, chased off by the resident and later tracked down by police. A 27- and 28-year-old, both from Gravenhurst, face charges including Break and Enter, Robbery, and Possession of a Dangerous Weapon.