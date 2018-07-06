Listen Live

Two men escaped tragedy on Innisfil waters

Marine Unit officers came to the rescue in Cook's Bay around Noon Friday

By News

A 52 year old man thankful to be alive after his boat capsized in high waves in Innisfil. Marine Unit officers came to the rescue in Cook’s Bay around Noon Friday. The man was heading out on Lake Simcoe with his 21-year-old son in their 11-foot aluminum motor boat. A wave flooded the vessel and it flipped over off Little Cedar Point. Both father and son wound up in the water. Both were assessed by paramedics and released.

