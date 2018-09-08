Two men face drug and weapons charges

Two men are alleged to be involved in selling drugs in downtown Midland. The investigation stems from an incident August 24th around 10:57pm.

48 year old Midland man faces the following charges:

Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of Trafficking (Cocaine)

2 counts of Transport firearm, weapon, prohibited device or ammunition in a careless manner

Possession of Weapon for Dangerous Purpose

Possession of imitation weapon for Dangerous Purpose

Possession of Prohibited device or ammunition for Dangerous Purpose

Knowledge of Unauthorized Possession of Firearm

Unauthorized Possession of Weapon

Possession of Prohibited or Restricted Firearm/ammunition

2 counts of Disobeying Order of Court

Fail to Comply with Probation Order

He’s currently being held in custody awaiting bail court and will appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Midland at a future date.

38 year old Severn Township man has been charged with Possession of a Schedule I Substance (Cocaine)

He was released from police custody on a recognizance to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Midland on October 11th.