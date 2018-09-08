Listen Live

Two men face drug and weapons charges

The charges stems from an incident late August in downtown Midland

Two men are alleged to be involved in selling drugs in downtown Midland. The investigation stems from an incident August 24th around 10:57pm.

48 year old Midland man faces the following charges:

  • Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of Trafficking (Cocaine)
  • 2 counts of Transport firearm, weapon, prohibited device or ammunition in a careless manner
  • Possession of Weapon for Dangerous Purpose
  • Possession of imitation weapon for Dangerous Purpose
  • Possession of Prohibited device or ammunition for Dangerous Purpose
  • Knowledge of Unauthorized Possession of Firearm
  • Unauthorized Possession of Weapon
  • Possession of Prohibited or Restricted Firearm/ammunition
  • 2 counts of Disobeying Order of Court
  • Fail to Comply with Probation Order

He’s currently being held in custody awaiting bail court and will appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Midland at a future date.

38 year old Severn Township man has been charged with Possession of a Schedule I Substance (Cocaine)

He was released from police custody on a recognizance to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Midland on October 11th.

