Two Men Pulled From Lake Simcoe After Fatal Drowning

OPP confirmed this morning that a drowning in Lake Simcoe yesterday was fatal. According to officials, a group of men were spending time in the water at Sibbald Point Provincial Park near Georgina. Apparently one of the group entered deep water and became distressed and a friend went to help him. Both drowned and were rescued, with emergency services being able to revive one of the pair, who is in stable condition. The other, a 19 year old Toronto man was pronounced dead at hospital.

OPP Sargent Kerry Schmidt provides more information in this video.