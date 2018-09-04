Listen Live

Two Men Sought Following Wasaga Beach Stabbing

One Man Sent To Hospital With Non-Life Threatening Injuries

By News

Serious stab wounds in Wasaga Beach.

Some 911 calls started coming in around 4:30 Monday morning, that a man had been stabbed at a Main St. address.

Officers showed up to the home to find a 29-year-old Etobicoke man suffering non-life threatening stab wounds to the upper torso.

He was taken to Collingwood G&M while police are looking for two men spotted fleeing the area in a white vehicle.

Contact the Huronia West O.P.P. at (705) 429-3575 or Call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (1-800-222-8477) or submit your information online at www.crimestopperssdm.com if you have any information on this crim

