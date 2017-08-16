Two New Trains Serving Barrie As Part of GO Network Expansion

Barrie is getting a few more train trips a day. As part of an expansion of the entire GO network, Barrie will see two more train trips a day, one in the morning, the other in the afternoon. GO Transit says southbound trains that left Maple Station in the 7:00 hour will now start at Allandale as early as 6:05, making all stops along the way. More cars are expected on certain trains too, while some minor scheduling rejigging is expected on the weekend service. Everything comes into effect September 2nd. Check out the GO Transit website for an updated schedule.