Two Police Services Make Two Arrests After Six Armed Robberies

It took a team effort to arrest a pair believed to be behind a string of armed robberies. The South Simcoe Police and York Regional Police joined forces to investigate six armed pharmacy robberies reported in Bradford and throughout York Region, sincoe October of last year. Two suspects were identified after a three month investigation, and were arrested at a Bradford home on Thursday. Police say they seized weapons, cash, and a large quantity of drugs from the home, including fentanyl patches. A 26-year-old faces 34 charges including Robbery and Trafficking. His 21-year-old alleged partner in crime will answer to six criminal charges.